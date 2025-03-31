Fantasy Baseball
Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers News: Will start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 8:32am

Devers will be part of the starting lineup Monday against the Orioles, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox had a few positive takeaways after dropping three of four games in their season-opening series versus the Rangers, but one glaring negative storyline is Devers, who went 0-for-16 with 12 strikeouts. Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked to Devers about tightening his batting stance to create a better base, but the skipper also acknowledged that a player knows his swing the best and trusts Devers to make whatever adjustments the player feels are needed.

Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox
