Rafael Flores News: Earning fourth straight start
Flores will start at first base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Flores will draw his fourth consecutive start, two against right-handed pitchers and two versus lefties. With Spencer Horwitz occupying the strong side of a platoon at first base, Flores' main path to playing time will come behind the plate, where he could challenge Henry Davis for starts while Endy Rodriguez (hip) is on the shelf. Since coming off the injured list Aug. 1, Flores has done his part to earn more opportunities by going 7-for-22 with three home runs, two walks, eight RBI and three runs in seven games.
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