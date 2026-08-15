Rafael Flores headshot

Rafael Flores News: Goes yard again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:47pm

Flores went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old rookie took Jake Bennett deep for a solo shot in the second inning -- per Aiden Stepansky of MLB.com, that made Flores just the fifth Pirate in the last 21 seasons to homer in three straight plate appearances, after he went yard twice Thursday. He's banged out five hits in those two contests, doubling his big-league total on the season, and through 14 games for the Bucs dating back to June 10 he's slashing .294/.400/.676 with four homers and 10 RBI while bouncing between first base and catcher.

Rafael Flores
Pittsburgh Pirates
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