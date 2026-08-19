Rafael Flores headshot

Rafael Flores News: Hitting bench after six straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Flores will hit the bench after he started in each of the last six games -- three at catcher, three at first base -- while going 8-for-21 with three home runs, one double, two walks, eight RBI and six runs. He should continue to see regular reps at first base against left-handed pitching as part of a platoon with the left-handed-hitting Spencer Horwitz, and Flores has performed well enough lately to earn more playing time behind the plate at the expense of Henry Davis, who has generated a lowly .426 OPS since the All-Star break.

Rafael Flores
Pittsburgh Pirates
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