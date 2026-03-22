Rafael Flores News: Optioned to minors
The Pirates optioned Flores to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
The 25-year-old was looking to make Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster but struggled throughout spring training, going 2-for-25 with 10 strikeouts and six walks in 14 games. Flores made his MLB debut with seven appearances for Pittsburgh last year and could rejoin the big club in 2026 if depth at first base or catcher is needed.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Flores See More