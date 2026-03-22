Rafael Flores headshot

Rafael Flores News: Optioned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Pirates optioned Flores to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was looking to make Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster but struggled throughout spring training, going 2-for-25 with 10 strikeouts and six walks in 14 games. Flores made his MLB debut with seven appearances for Pittsburgh last year and could rejoin the big club in 2026 if depth at first base or catcher is needed.

Rafael Flores
Pittsburgh Pirates
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