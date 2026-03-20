Rafael Flores News: Struggling in spring

Flores has gone 2-for-25 with 10 strikeouts during Grapefruit League games.

Flores is vying for a roster spot as a second catcher alongside Henry Davis, with Joey Bart being his primary competition. Neither has made much of an impression, as Bart has struck out 13 times across 31 at-bats with only five hits. Flores made his major-league debut to close 2025 but had only 17 plate appearances.