Rafael Flores headshot

Rafael Flores News: Struggling in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Flores has gone 2-for-25 with 10 strikeouts during Grapefruit League games.

Flores is vying for a roster spot as a second catcher alongside Henry Davis, with Joey Bart being his primary competition. Neither has made much of an impression, as Bart has struck out 13 times across 31 at-bats with only five hits. Flores made his major-league debut to close 2025 but had only 17 plate appearances.

Rafael Flores
Pittsburgh Pirates
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