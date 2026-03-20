Rafael Flores News: Struggling in spring
Flores has gone 2-for-25 with 10 strikeouts during Grapefruit League games.
Flores is vying for a roster spot as a second catcher alongside Henry Davis, with Joey Bart being his primary competition. Neither has made much of an impression, as Bart has struck out 13 times across 31 at-bats with only five hits. Flores made his major-league debut to close 2025 but had only 17 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Flores See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Flores See More