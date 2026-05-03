Rafael Marchan headshot

Rafael Marchan News: Back in reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Marchan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

On the bench for the second day in a row, Marchan has moved back into the No. 2 role at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was reinstated from the injured list Saturday. Before Realmuto's return, Marchan had started five of the Phillies' prior six games and went 1-for-16 at the plate over that stretch.

Rafael Marchan
Philadelphia Phillies
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