Rafael Marchan News: Back in reserve role

Marchan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

On the bench for the second day in a row, Marchan has moved back into the No. 2 role at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was reinstated from the injured list Saturday. Before Realmuto's return, Marchan had started five of the Phillies' prior six games and went 1-for-16 at the plate over that stretch.