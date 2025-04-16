Fantasy Baseball
Rafael Marchan News: Drawing fourth start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Marchan will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After winning the backup catcher job coming out of spring training, Marchan has predictably seen sparse use over the first three weeks of the season while top backstop J.T. Realmuto has maintained health. Marchan will pick up his fourth start of 2025 on Wednesday, with Realmuto getting a day off from catching and serving as the Phillies' designated hitter.

