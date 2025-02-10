Rafael Marchan News: Favorite for backup job

Marchan is favored to win the Phillies' backup catcher job this spring, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Marchan is a decent enough prospect on both sides of the ball who's been knocking on the door ever since 2020, when he appeared in three games and hit his first professional home run at any level. He hasn't done anything to force his way onto the roster, however, hitting .238/.328/.328 at the Triple-A level across parts of four seasons. The 25-year-old is now out of options, which could give him the leg up over career backup Garrett Stubbs, who offers little more than clubhouse leadership. With J.T. Realmuto now in his age-34 season and set to be a free agent, Marchan could be auditioning to be the catcher of the future this spring.