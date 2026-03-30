Rafael Marchan News: Homers in first game

Marchan went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and was also a hit by a pitch in Monday's 13-2 victory over the Phillies.

Marchan made his first appearance of the season to give J.T. Realmuto a rare game off, and he made the most of that chance. He was one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise forgettable game for the Phillies, accounting for the team's only runs with his two-run shot in the fifth inning off of Foster Griffin. The 27-year-old had just two homers in 42 games last year, so he's already halfway to that mark to begin 2026.