Rafael Marchan News: Role to increase sans Realmuto

Marchan will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Marchan will get the call behind the plate for the Phillies' first game following top backstop J.T. Realmuto's (back) placement on the injured list. Though the Phillies called up Garrett Stubbs from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to provide another option behind the plate, the playing time at catcher will likely tilt in Marchan's favor while Realmuto is on the shelf. Marchan has gone just 2-for-31 at the dish this season, but he's made one of those hits count by slugging a two-run home run.