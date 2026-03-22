Rafael Marchan headshot

Rafael Marchan News: Secures Opening Day roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

General manager Dave Dombrowski said Sunday that Marchan has won a spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, Ty Daubert of PhilliesNation.com reports.

Marchan was able to win the backup catcher job over Garrett Stubbs, whom Dombrowski said will be designated for assignment if the Phillies are unable to find a trade partner by Wednesday. J.T. Realmuto re-signed with the Phillies on a three-year deal over the winter and should continue to see the overwhelming majority of the starts behind the dish, but Marchan could see at least a slight uptick in opportunities in 2026. Despite staying healthy for the entire 2025 campaign, Marchan was limited to just 118 plate appearances with the big club and slashed .210/.282/.305 with two home runs, 13 RBI and nine runs.

Rafael Marchan
Philadelphia Phillies
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