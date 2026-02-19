Rafael Montero News: Delayed by visa issues
Montero has yet to report to the Yankees' camp due to visa problems, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Montero inked a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training last week, but he's yet to report. It shouldn't greatly affect his preparation as long as his absence doesn't stretch on too long, but it will not help Montero's longshot bid to win a bullpen job.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Montero See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest140 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?212 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move217 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Non-Closing RelieversJuly 26, 2024
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American LeagueJune 27, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rafael Montero See More