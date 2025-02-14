Rafael Montero News: Has visa issues

Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Montero has yet to report to camp due to visa issues but is expected in a few days, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Montero was removed from the Astros' 40-man roster last August but remains in the organization and, when he reports, will be in camp as a non-roster invitee. The 34-year-old held a 4.70 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 23:19 K:BB across 38.1 innings in 2024 and is owed $11.5 million in his final year under contract.