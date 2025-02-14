Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rafael Montero headshot

Rafael Montero News: Has visa issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Montero has yet to report to camp due to visa issues but is expected in a few days, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Montero was removed from the Astros' 40-man roster last August but remains in the organization and, when he reports, will be in camp as a non-roster invitee. The 34-year-old held a 4.70 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 23:19 K:BB across 38.1 innings in 2024 and is owed $11.5 million in his final year under contract.

Rafael Montero
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now