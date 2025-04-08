Rafael Montero News: Shipped to Atlanta
The Astros traded Montero and cash to Atlanta on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later.
Montero has made three appearances out of the bullpen so far this season, giving up two earned runs while striking out five batters across four innings. Now in Atlanta, the 34-year-old reliever will likely remain in the major-league bullpen, but he isn't expected to see many high-leverage opportunities.
