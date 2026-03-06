Rafael Montero News: Still not in camp

Montero continues to have visa issues and hasn't yet arrived at Yankees camp, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Montero has been unable to join New York to this point while he works to resolve the visa issues. The veteran reliever had been slated to use the exhibition slate to try to win a spot in the Yankees' bullpen, but given how much time he's already missed, it's becoming increasingly unlikely that Montero will have much of an opportunity to make his case this spring.