Raimon Gomez News: Makes return from Tommy John

Gomez (elbow) has made two appearances for Single-A St. Lucie this season, covering 4.2 scoreless innings and allowing three hits and five walks while striking out seven.

Gomez missed most of the 2023 season and all of the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but the 23-year-old righty received a clean bill of health in advance of the 2025 campaign. He's had some issues with control in his first two outings, but that's not unexpected coming off a major arm operation.