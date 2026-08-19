Rainiel Rodriguez News: Destroying Double-A pitching
Rodriguez had his first career four-hit game at Double-A Springfield on Tuesday and is slashing .361/.429/.660 with 13 home runs and 18 doubles over his last 47 games.
Rodriguez collected just a .527 OPS in his first 21 games after being promoted to Springfield, but the top prospect has adjusted and is now surging. The 19-year-old has put up a 1.239 OPS in August and is currently riding a streak of 39 plate appearances without a strikeout. Rodriguez has seen the majority of his starts this season at catcher (55), but he's also been used at first base (21) and designated hitter (20).
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