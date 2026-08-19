Rainiel Rodriguez headshot

Rainiel Rodriguez News: Destroying Double-A pitching

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Rodriguez had his first career four-hit game at Double-A Springfield on Tuesday and is slashing .361/.429/.660 with 13 home runs and 18 doubles over his last 47 games.

Rodriguez collected just a .527 OPS in his first 21 games after being promoted to Springfield, but the top prospect has adjusted and is now surging. The 19-year-old has put up a 1.239 OPS in August and is currently riding a streak of 39 plate appearances without a strikeout. Rodriguez has seen the majority of his starts this season at catcher (55), but he's also been used at first base (21) and designated hitter (20).

Rainiel Rodriguez
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rainiel Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rainiel Rodriguez See More
Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
MLB
Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
Author Image
James Anderson
27 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
52 days ago
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
84 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
94 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
114 days ago