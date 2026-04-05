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Rainiel Rodriguez News: Makes start at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:03pm

Rodriguez made his first career professional start at first base with High-A Peoria on Saturday.

After starting at catcher and homering in the season opener Friday, Rodriguez was used at first base Saturday and went 0-for-3 with a walk. All indications are that the Cardinals will continue to develop Rodriguez as a catcher, but they have lots of organizational depth at the position and it's the 19-year-old's bat that will carry him. If Rodriguez does eventually move to first base or another less physically taxing position, it could accelerate his ascension to the big leagues.

Rainiel Rodriguez
St. Louis Cardinals
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