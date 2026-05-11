Rainiel Rodriguez News: Moving up to Double-A

The Cardinals promoted Rodriguez from High-A Peoria to Double-A Springfield on Monday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Rodriguez is only 19 but needs a new challenge after slashing .311/.430/.519 with four home runs and a 19:24 BB:K over 28 games with Peoria. The top prospect has continued to primarily play catcher this season (16 starts), but he's also been worked in at first base (six starts) and designated hitter (six starts). A permanent move off catcher could speed up Rodriguez's timeline for reaching the big leagues, though there's no indication at this point that the Cardinals are considering such a decision.