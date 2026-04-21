Raisel Iglesias Injury: MRI confirms no structural damage
An MRI on Iglesias's right shoulder Tuesday confirmed that he is not dealing with structural damage, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Iglesias first experienced right shoulder discomfort over the weekend and on Tuesday was placed on the 15-day injured list. The good news is he's merely dealing with inflammation, which could give him a chance to return when eligible in early May or shortly after. Robert Suarez will handle the closer role for Atlanta while Iglesias is sidelined.
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