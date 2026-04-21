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Raisel Iglesias Injury: MRI confirms no structural damage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

An MRI on Iglesias's right shoulder Tuesday confirmed that he is not dealing with structural damage, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Iglesias first experienced right shoulder discomfort over the weekend and on Tuesday was placed on the 15-day injured list. The good news is he's merely dealing with inflammation, which could give him a chance to return when eligible in early May or shortly after. Robert Suarez will handle the closer role for Atlanta while Iglesias is sidelined.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
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