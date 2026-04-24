Raisel Iglesias Injury: On track for minimum IL stay
Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Friday that Iglesias (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, but the club is happy with his progress and hopes to activate him May 5 when he's first eligible, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.
It will be tough to get a more accurate gauge on Iglesias' timeline until he is able to throw again without issue, but the club remains confident its closer won't be out long. Robert Suarez is filling in as Atlanta's ninth-inning man while Iglesias is on the mend from right shoulder inflammation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raisel Iglesias See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?4 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?7 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri10 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raisel Iglesias See More