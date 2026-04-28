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Raisel Iglesias Injury: Resumes throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday that Iglesias (shoulder) has resumed throwing, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Weiss added that he expects Iglesias back from the 15-day injured list when first eligible May 5 or shortly after. It's unclear whether Atlanta will ask Iglesias to go out on a brief rehab assignment first. Iglesias landed on the IL a week ago with right shoulder inflammation.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
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