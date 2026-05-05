Raisel Iglesias Injury: Return could be pushed to Wednesday
Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Monday that Iglesias (shoulder) could be activated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday instead of Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Iglesias is first eligible for activation Tuesday and is ready to return, but he could be delayed a day depending on how Atlanta decides to handle its roster. The veteran closer has missed the last two weeks of action with right shoulder inflammation. When Iglesias is activated, he'll regain his closer job and push Robert Suarez back to a setup role.
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