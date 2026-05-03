Raisel Iglesias Injury: Set to be activated Tuesday

Iglesias (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Iglesias has been sidelined since being placed on the 15-day IL on April 21 with right shoulder inflammation, but manager Walt Weiss said following Sunday's 11-6 win over the Rockies that he expects the closer to join Atlanta's major-league squad on the road Tuesday in Seattle. The right-hander appears to be set to return to action after the minimum 15 days on the injured list while also not having to go on a minor-league rehab assignment. Iglesias will likely immediately push Robert Suarez back into a set-up role upon his activation.