Raisel Iglesias Injury: Set to be activated Tuesday
Iglesias (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Iglesias has been sidelined since being placed on the 15-day IL on April 21 with right shoulder inflammation, but manager Walt Weiss said following Sunday's 11-6 win over the Rockies that he expects the closer to join Atlanta's major-league squad on the road Tuesday in Seattle. The right-hander appears to be set to return to action after the minimum 15 days on the injured list while also not having to go on a minor-league rehab assignment. Iglesias will likely immediately push Robert Suarez back into a set-up role upon his activation.
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