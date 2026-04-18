Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Iglesias was not available to pitch Saturday due to shoulder discomfort, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The positive news is that the injury isn't related to throwing, as Iglesias slept on his shoulder wrong. He could be available Sunday, though his status still isn't very clear. Robert Suarez picked up a save Saturday night in Iglesias's absence.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
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