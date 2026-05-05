Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Atlanta reinstated Iglesias (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Manager Walt Weiss said Monday that Atlanta could wait until Wednesday to activate Iglesias, but he'll instead rejoin the big club after spending the 15-day minimum on the shelf. The veteran right-hander will reclaim the closer job from Robert Suarez, who should return to a setup role after recording three saves in Iglesias' absence.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raisel Iglesias See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raisel Iglesias See More
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago