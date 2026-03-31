Raisel Iglesias News: Clean inning in 2026 debut
Iglesias worked a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 4-0 win over the A's. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout
Atlanta hasn't produce a save situation yet for Iglesias, but he looked good in his first action of 2026, tossing seven of eight pitches for strikes while reaching 94.5 mph with his fastball, and the only A's hitter to reach base against him did so thanks to a Mauricio Dubon error, which quickly got erased by a double play. Iglesias has averaged 32 saves for Atlanta over the last three seasons and should have plenty of job security as closer, but if he does falter, Robert Suarez stands as a ready replacement in the ninth.
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