Raisel Iglesias News: Collects third save of 2026
Iglesias earned the save against the Marlins on Tuesday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.
Atlanta's three-run eighth inning gave the team a 6-5 lead heading to the ninth, prompting the call for Iglesias to close things out. He needed just 10 pitches (seven strikes) to secure the win for his team, striking out the first two batters he faced before getting Graham Pauley to fly out to center field. Iglesias has collected a save in three of his last four outings and has yet to yield a run across 6.2 innings this season.
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