Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias News: Converts save Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 8:36pm

Iglesias (shoulder) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia.

Iglesias was deemed unavailable Saturday after sleeping on his shoulder wrong. The issue was not believed to be serious, and while he wasn't all that sharp Sunday, it's a positive sign he was able to get back on the mound. He threw 13 of 21 pitches for strikes in this outing and escaped with his fifth save of the season. The veteran closer has yet to give up a run over 8.2 innings, and the walk he issued Sunday was the first he's given up all season. He's added 11 strikeouts and looks locked in as Atlanta's primary closer, though the team's bullpen has been a strength in general so far with four relievers sporting an ERA under 2.00.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raisel Iglesias See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raisel Iglesias See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
10 days ago