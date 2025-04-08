Raisel Iglesias News: Earns first save of 2025

Iglesias secured the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Philadelphia, allowing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Iglesias' only blemish came on a Bryce Harper walk, but the 35-year-old closer captured his first save of the 2025 campaign after getting Alec Bohm to pop out to third base. It was a nice bounce-back effort for Iglesias after he blew his first save chance against the Dodgers on April 2. He needed 15 pitches to get through Tuesday's game, so he should be available for another save opportunity should it present itself for the next two games of the series.