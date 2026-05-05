Raisel Iglesias News: Earns save in return
Iglesias allowed a hit and struck out two without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Seattle.
Iglesias had a minimum stay on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation. He threw 13 of 19 pitches for strikes to close out this win, protecting the one-run lead Matt Olson gave Atlanta in the top of the ninth inning. It's a positive sign that Iglesias was put right back into the closer role after his absence -- Robert Suarez will move back to a setup spot. Iglesias has yet to allow a run over 9.2 innings this season, collecting six saves with a 13:1 K:BB over nine appearances.
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