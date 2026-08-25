Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias News: Escapes trouble for 28th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Iglesias recorded a save Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless ninth inning.

Iglesias was called upon in the ninth to protect a one-run lead but immediately found himself in trouble after allowing a leadoff triple to Shohei Ohtani. After retiring the next two batters, Atlanta elected to intentionally walk Max Muncy before Iglesias put away the final batter to escape the threat. The veteran closer has now recorded a save in each of his last four appearances and owns 28 total on the year. Despite the recent production, Iglesias has struggled to a 4.32 ERA in the second half after posting a 2.23 mark before the All-Star break.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
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