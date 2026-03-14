Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias News: Fans two in perfect frame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Iglesias struck out two in a perfect fifth inning during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The veteran closer fanned minor leaguers Jonathan Ornelas and Ernesto Martinez while firing 10 of his 11 pitches for strikes. Iglesias has a 3.00 ERA and 3:0 K:BB in three spring innings as he gets ready for Opening Day, but unlike 2025, he may not be able to afford a slow start to the season and still keep his job with Robert Suarez now in the Atlanta bullpen. Iglesias held a 6.00 ERA as late as June 17 last year, but after that point he posted a 1.34 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 44:10 K:BB over his last 40.1 innings while converting 21 of 22 save chances.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
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