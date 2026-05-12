Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias News: Grabs seventh save Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Iglesias earned the save Tuesday against the Cubs, striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Iglesias entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead and made quick work of Chicago's lineup, striking out Ian Happ before retiring the next two hitters to lock down his seventh save in as many opportunities. The veteran right-hander has been dominant to begin the season, holding opponents scoreless across 11.2 innings while piling up 15 strikeouts against just one walk. As long as Atlanta can keep up its offensive surge, Iglesias should continue to thrive in the closer role .

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
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