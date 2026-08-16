Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias News: Hangs on for 25th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Iglesias earned the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over Arizona, despite allowing a run on a hit and a walk in the ninth inning.

Tasked with protecting a three-run lead in the ninth, Iglesias found himself in some trouble after giving up a walk and a single to open the frame. However, the veteran closer managed to hold the Diamondbacks to one run to earn his 25th save this season. Iglesias has been a bit shaky of late, giving up six runs in his last 5.2 innings. Still, he sports a solid 3.15 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB across 45.2 innings this year.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
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