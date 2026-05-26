Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias News: Hangs on for ninth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Iglesias picked up the save in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Iglesias came on to protect a 7-4 lead but allowed four of the first five hitters to reach with three singles and a double before getting Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu to both ground out to pick up his ninth save of the season. They were the first two runs scored against Iglesias this season after he'd gone 15 straight scoreless appearances to begin 2026. Iglesias now owns a 1.08 ERA and 20:3 K:BB across 16.2 innings.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
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