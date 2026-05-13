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Raisel Iglesias News: Needs eight pitches for eighth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Iglesias collected the save against the Cubs on Wednesday, issuing one walk in a scoreless ninth.

Iglesias came out of the bullpen for a second consecutive night, tasked with protecting Atlanta's 4-1 lead. His leadoff walk to Michael Busch was negated by Michael Conforto's groundball double play, and Iglesias needed just one more pitch to get Pete Crow-Armstrong to pop out, securing Atlanta's 30th win of the season. Iglesias has converted all eight of his save opportunities this season and has not given up a run across 12.2 innings.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
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