Raisel Iglesias News: Remains perfect on save conversions
Iglesias notched a save against the Reds on Saturday by tossing a perfect inning, during which he struck out one batter.
Iglesias had a three-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth inning. The veteran closer had little trouble putting Cincinnati away, retiring the side in order on 15 pitches (10 strikes). Iglesias missed 15 days in late April and early May due to a shoulder issue, but the injury didn't set him back at all. Since returning to action, he's gone 5-for-5 on save chances while giving up just two runs and posting a 10:2 K:BB over nine innings spanning nine appearances. Overall this season, Iglesias has converted all 10 of his save opportunities and has a sterling 1.02 ERA across 17.2 frames.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raisel Iglesias See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)8 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raisel Iglesias See More