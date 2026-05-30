Raisel Iglesias News: Remains perfect on save conversions

Iglesias notched a save against the Reds on Saturday by tossing a perfect inning, during which he struck out one batter.

Iglesias had a three-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth inning. The veteran closer had little trouble putting Cincinnati away, retiring the side in order on 15 pitches (10 strikes). Iglesias missed 15 days in late April and early May due to a shoulder issue, but the injury didn't set him back at all. Since returning to action, he's gone 5-for-5 on save chances while giving up just two runs and posting a 10:2 K:BB over nine innings spanning nine appearances. Overall this season, Iglesias has converted all 10 of his save opportunities and has a sterling 1.02 ERA across 17.2 frames.