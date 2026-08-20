Raisel Iglesias headshot

Raisel Iglesias News: Secures 26th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Iglesias earned the save in Thursday's 2-0 win over the White Sox, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Iglesias was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and did so on 12 pitches. The 36-year-old has posted a 7.04 ERA through eight appearances in what has been a shaky August, but he's still converted three of four save chances. On the year, he's 26-for-29 in save opportunities to go along with a 3.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB across 46.2 innings.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
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