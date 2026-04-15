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Raisel Iglesias News: Slams door for fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Iglesias picked up the save Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander pounded the zone Wednesday, with just one of his 12 pitches landing for a ball. Iglesias continues to show no signs of slowing down in his age-36 campaign -- he's up to 7.2 shutout innings so far to go with a 10:0 K:BB and four saves in as many opportunities. As long as he continues to deal, Iglesias should remain locked in as Atlanta's primary closer over Robert Suarez.

Raisel Iglesias
Atlanta Braves
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