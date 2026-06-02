Raisel Iglesias News: Works around two hits for save
Iglesias earned the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Toronto, allowing two hits while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.
Iglesias didn't make things easy for himself after allowing singles to two of the first three batters he faced in the ninth, but he came away with his 11th save of the season after getting the next two hitters to pop out. His save against the Red Sox on May 26 is Iglesias' only outing this season in which he's given up runs. He has a 0.96 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB across 18.2 innings this season.
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