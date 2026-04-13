Ralphy Velazquez headshot

Ralphy Velazquez News: In control at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Velazquez is slashing .344/.432/.594 with two home runs, one steal and 4:4 K:BB in eight games for Double-A Akron.

Velazquez has a 174 wRC+ as a 20-year-old at Double-A, picking up where he left off last year -- he had a 188 wRC+ in 28 games at Double-A in 2025. Given his extreme command of the zone and impactful power, Velazquez shouldn't be waiting long before getting a bump to Triple-A Columbus. He played 12 games in left field last year, but Velazquez has only started at first base so far this season.

Ralphy Velazquez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ralphy Velazquez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ralphy Velazquez See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
4 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
7 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
18 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
39 days ago