Ralphy Velazquez News: In control at Double-A
Velazquez is slashing .344/.432/.594 with two home runs, one steal and 4:4 K:BB in eight games for Double-A Akron.
Velazquez has a 174 wRC+ as a 20-year-old at Double-A, picking up where he left off last year -- he had a 188 wRC+ in 28 games at Double-A in 2025. Given his extreme command of the zone and impactful power, Velazquez shouldn't be waiting long before getting a bump to Triple-A Columbus. He played 12 games in left field last year, but Velazquez has only started at first base so far this season.
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