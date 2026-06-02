Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano Injury: Out with hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Padres placed Laureano on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 31, due to right hip inflammation.

It's unclear when Laureano sustained the injury, but he hasn't seen the field since going 0-for-3 with a walk and a caught stealing Saturday against the Nationals. The veteran outfielder was slumping hard prior to the injury with a .524 OPS over 25 games in May, so the Padres seem likely to send him for a rehab assignment to help him right the ship, regardless of how long he's on the shelf.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
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