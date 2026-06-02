Ramon Laureano Injury: Out with hip issue
The Padres placed Laureano on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 31, due to right hip inflammation.
It's unclear when Laureano sustained the injury, but he hasn't seen the field since going 0-for-3 with a walk and a caught stealing Saturday against the Nationals. The veteran outfielder was slumping hard prior to the injury with a .524 OPS over 25 games in May, so the Padres seem likely to send him for a rehab assignment to help him right the ship, regardless of how long he's on the shelf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Laureano See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Laureano See More