Ramon Laureano Injury: Scratched with general fatigue
Laureano was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds due to general body fatigue, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The veteran outfielder was penciled in to start in right field and bat sixth Sunday, but he'll instead receive some time off to get back to full strength. Assuming it's not a precursor to a larger issue, Laureano should be back in action within the next few days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Laureano See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3002 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal12 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30017 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions32 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30045 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Laureano See More