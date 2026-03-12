Ramon Laureano News: Back in action Thursday
Laureano (fatigue) is starting in left field and batting second in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Royals.
The veteran outfielder was scratched from the lineup Sunday due to general body fatigue, but he's good to go after getting a few days to rest. Laureano posted an .855 OPS with 24 homers and seven steals in 132 regular-season games between the Orioles and Padres last year, and he's poised to start in the corner outfield for San Diego in 2026.
