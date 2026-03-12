Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano News: Back in action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Laureano (fatigue) is starting in left field and batting second in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

The veteran outfielder was scratched from the lineup Sunday due to general body fatigue, but he's good to go after getting a few days to rest. Laureano posted an .855 OPS with 24 homers and seven steals in 132 regular-season games between the Orioles and Padres last year, and he's poised to start in the corner outfield for San Diego in 2026.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Laureano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramon Laureano See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
16 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
36 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
49 days ago