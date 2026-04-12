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Ramon Laureano News: Blasts another homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Laureano went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over Colorado.

Laureano went deep for the second straight game, crushing a middle-middle cutter from Valente Bellozo over the left-field fence to extend San Diego's lead in the sixth inning. Amid a slow start for much of the Padres' lineup, Laureano has been highly productive, slashing .268/.339/.536 with four homers, 10 runs, 11 RBI and three stolen bases through 15 games.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
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