Ramon Laureano News: Day off amidst slump
Laureano is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Cubs.
Laureano is in a funk at the plate, having posted a .515 OPS and a 39.6 percent strikeout rate across his last 10 contests. He'll get a day to regroup Wednesday while Nick Castellanos patrols left field for the Padres.
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