Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano News: Day off amidst slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Laureano is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Cubs.

Laureano is in a funk at the plate, having posted a .515 OPS and a 39.6 percent strikeout rate across his last 10 contests. He'll get a day to regroup Wednesday while Nick Castellanos patrols left field for the Padres.

Ramon Laureano
San Diego Padres
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