Ramon Laureano News: Goes deep on Opening Day
Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Detroit.
The Padres couldn't get much going against Tarik Skubal and three other Tigers pitchers, but Laureano did connect on a 423-foot solo shot off reliever Drew Anderson in the seventh inning. That ensured the veteran outfielder had a promising beginning to the campaign after he tied a career-high mark with 24 long balls last season. Laureano should have a near-everyday role in left field and could be a productive fantasy asset this season if he's able to build upon his strong 2025 showing.
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