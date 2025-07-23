Ramon Laureano News: Goes yard again Tuesday

Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

The veteran outfielder is rumored to be on the move by the trade deadline, and Laureano certainly isn't hurting his value to a contender. He's gone yard in back-to-back games, and over the last 12 contests he's slashing .310/.333/.571 with two doubles, three homers, four runs and a whopping 13 RBI.